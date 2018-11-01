ParcelPal Expands Into United States With Amazon

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0) (OTC: PTNYF) is pleased to announce that it has expanded their relationship and operations with Amazon.com by commencing operations in the state of Washington and will begin delivering for Amazon imminently.

The initial delivery service will be offered in Everett, Washington with the plan for greater expansion into the USA. The Company has secured an operating location and is currently hiring and on-boarding key staff members for the launch. ParcelPal will operate under similar terms within the agreement in the United States as currently held in Vancouver, B.C.

Geographic Footprint of ParcelPal

With the expansion into the United States, ParcelPal's delivery capabilities include:

Delivery service in 3 major Western Canadian markets ( Vancouver , Calgary and Saskatoon ).

, and ). Delivery service strategically located in the city of Everett , in close proximity to Seattle , Redmond and Tacoma , which all exhibit future west coast expansion opportunities.

, in close proximity to , and , which all exhibit future west coast expansion opportunities. The deliverable market consists of a total residential population of over 4.2 million.

Maintaining a 99%+ delivery success rate, maintaining in Gold status with Amazon as a top fulfillment provider.

President and CEO Kelly Abbott states, "Everett provides an excellent launching point for expansion into the United States. This expansion into Everett shows our continued growth within the Amazon ecosystem and their approval of our performance to date. As the company continues to expand across Canada, we will also seek to expand our presence in parallel within the United States."

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a technology-driven logistics company that connects consumers to the goods they love. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

