Release Liner Market to Exhibit 6.30% CAGR With High Quality Preference Packaging - TMR

According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the vendors of the global release liner market may see remunerative growth owing to the increase in the number of consumers preferring innovative and high quality packaging. Adding to that, the adoption of release liners is making profits due to the rise in investments made by players in various industries like pharmaceuticals and food and beverage industries as well. This is all entitled to increase the rate of growth and development of the release liner market in the coming years.

Some of the key vendors of the global release liner market are Mondi Group, Avery Dennison Corp., Rayven Inc., Loparex Holding B.V., and Gascogne Group. The major players are foreseen to be investing their finance on research and development activity in order to boost their growth levels in the years to come. Apart from that, leading vendors are also chalking out merger and acquisition plans in order to collaborate with other companies strategically so as to produce more revenue in the global release liner market during the forecast period.

As per the TMR report, the global release liner market is presumed to reach US$17.0 bn by the end of 2024. The market is prognosticated to expand with a CAGR of 6.30 % within the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. Based on labeling technology, the market is seen to be dominated by pressure sensitive labelling segment with a contribution of 44% share in the market. On the basis of geographical segmentation, the global release liner market is projected to draw more revenue from Asia Pacific with faster rate of growth.

Addition of More Vendors to Boost Market Growth

The packaging industry is making a notable amount of profit that is further boosting the growth of the release liner market in the long run. Apart from the high quality and innovative techniques adopted for products, another factor anticipated to boost the growth of the market is the rise in investment in the food and beverage industry. The packaging industry is also generating lot of revenue in present times and this ultimately leads to the growth of the release liner market in the forthcoming years.

The rise in demand for film-based liners and surge in label printing technology are other important factors contributing to more revenue generation in the global release liner market. They are both creating equally attractive opportunities for major vendors to operate in the global market for release liners. There is more demand for proper methods of disposal so as to reduce the amount of waste and this is also propelling the growth of the market in the future years.

From a geographical perspective, the global release liners market is seen to be dominated by Asia Pacific region due to the presence of a large number of vendors and manufacturers in the market. Adding to that, the increasing contribution from Indonesia and Malaysia are also envisioned to offer opportunities for growth and development in the future years. Apart from that Middle East and Africa is also assumed to be registering a favorable growth rate due to the surge in demand for release liners over various application segments.

Low Purchasing Power of Vendors to Affect Market Growth in Negative Light

Large number of vendors and manufacturers have low purchasing power for release liners in the market and this may act as a restrain to the growth of the release liner market at a global level. Apart from that factors like increasing need for proper disposal process of the waste generated from release liners may curtail the development of the global release liner market in the coming years. However, the growth in population of film-based liners and digital label printing technology in the medical and healthcare sector is estimated to create lucrative opportunities for the global release liner market in the future years.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report titled, "Release Liner Market (Application - Envelopes and Packaging, Graphic Arts, Hygiene, Industrial, Medical, Pressure sensitive label stock, and Tapes; Labeling Technology - Adhesive applied, In-Mold, Pressure sensitive labeling, and Sleeving; Substrates - Film, Glassine, Polyolefin Paper, Clay Coated paper, and Art paper) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024".

The global release liner market is segmented as follows:

Global Release Liner Market by Application

Envelopes and Packaging

Graphic Arts

Hygiene

Industrial

Medical

Pressure Sensitive Label Stock

Tapes

Global Release Liner Market by Labeling Technology

Adhesive Applied

In-mold

Pressure Sensitive Labeling

Sleeving

Global Release Liner Market by Substrates

Films

Glassine

Polyolefin Paper

Clay Coated Paper

Art Paper

Global Release Liner Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Spain Italy France U.K BENELUX Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

(APAC) Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Saudi Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA)

