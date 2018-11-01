Laboratory Centrifuge Market Worth $1.2 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, November 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Laboratory Centrifuge Market by Product (Equipment (Multipurpose, Ultracentrifugation), Accessories (Rotor, Tube, Bucket, Plate)), Model (Benchtop, Floor standing), Application (Microbiology, Proteomics) & End User(Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Laboratory Centrifuge Market is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2023 from USD 1.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.8%. Market growth is primarily driven by factors such as technological advancements, increasing research, and a high prevalence of target diseases.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Don't miss out on business opportunities in Laboratory Centrifuge Market.

Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=197749088

The hospitals segment to dominate the Laboratory Centrifuge Market in 2018.

Based on end users, the Laboratory Centrifuge Market is segmented into hospitals, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and academic and research institutes. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Laboratory Centrifuge Market in 2018. The increasing prevalence of diseases, coupled with the growing awareness regarding early diagnosis and treatment, increasing demand for blood, availability of novel and technologically advanced centrifuges for blood separation, and growing number of hospitals, especially in emerging countries, are some of the key factors driving the growth of the Laboratory Centrifuge Market for hospitals.

Browse in-depth TOC on"Laboratory Centrifuge Market"

150- Tables

39- Figures

179- Pages

View more detailed TOC @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/laboratory-centrifuge-market-197749088.html

The benchtop centrifuges segment is expected to account for the largest market share of in 2018

On the basis of model type, the laboratory centrifuge equipment market is segmented into benchtop centrifuges and floor-standing centrifuges. Among these, the benchtop centrifuges segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018. Benchtop centrifuges are cost-effective, versatile, easy-to-use, smaller in size, and considerably lighter in weight. These advantages have resulted in their increased adoption in the Laboratory Centrifuge Market.

Asia to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Laboratory Centrifuge Market has been segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Currently, North America dominates the global Laboratory Centrifuge Market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies such as China and India and the increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in this region are the major factors supporting the growth of the Asian Laboratory Centrifuge Market.

Request for Free Sample Report @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=197749088

Key players in the Laboratory Centrifuge Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH (Germany), Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Koki Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan) (previously Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), NuAire (US), Sartorius (Germany), HERMLE Labortechnik GmbH (Germany), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets @Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/laboratory-centrifuge-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com