SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne enters the Wellness Supplements Market with Mato Creation Corporation (GrowthCell + CBD)

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2018 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE: SPO) (Frankfurt: 5SO) the company that makes small brands BIG by building large, engaged and authentic communities that buy and support the Brands they love, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Brand Development Agreement with Mato Creation Corporation. Under the agreement, SponsorsOne will develop a full branding and marketing launch in North America utilizing SponsorsOne's unique and patented storytelling and micro-influencer platform - SponsorCoin.

"We offer supplements that combine CBD with patented cellular communication technology to help people who just want a natural way of feeling better," said Pam Lehr, Chief Business Development Officer. "We are excited to be the exclusive North American distributors for GrowthCell oligopeptide in combination with CBD."

"The products offered and the science behind Growth Cell is impressive," added Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne. "According to Nutarian Business Journal, the market for supplements is now USD 43.5B, and sports supplements represent over $6B of that market. We see our direct-to-consumer approach as a perfect fit for these products."

A NASA molecular scientist found that growth factors in GrowthCell are a full agonist to the CBD receptors vs. THC which is a partial agonist. GrowthCell enables 100% absorption of CBD without any trace of THC. Uptake has been one of the most significant issues with the use of CBD which solved with this unique formulation. GrowthCell is an immune stimulant and antioxidant which burns fat and builds muscle, slows the aging process and improves sleep quality among a few of the benefits. The athlete will now get the health benefits of GrowthCell and CBD combined.

SponsorsOne's team in Los Angeles will lead the launch of GrowthCell starting with the development of the story to be told over many forms of social and digital media. This effort headed by John J. Stauss, Creative Executive Director for SponsorsOne. Once the story is developed SponsorsOne will create the branding, messaging, website, all digital promotional material including shooting video content that tells the story. SponsorsOne will set up the Shopify e-commerce site and all social media using this branding and begin delivering the original video content through social media. It is estimated that the site will be live and generating revenue in early Q1 2019.

In Q1 2019, SponsorsOne will launch the SponsorCoin platform to the established community of micro-influencers. The micro-influencer will use the SponsorCoin mobile app to engage authentically with the Brand, earning coins and shopping online using their discount and earned coins.

About MATO Creation Corporation:

MATO infuses nutraceuticals with a patented oligopeptide known as GrowthCell that increases the bioavailability of CBD. These break-through anti-aging formulas contain natural occurring growth factors & peptides responsible for reprogramming adult stem cells and amino acids in the body. Our healthy lifestyle supplements boost the immune system, increases anti-oxidants, improve sleep, promotes collagen production, increases sexual drive, improves bone density and builds muscle.

About SponsorsOne:

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through storytelling and digital-commerce with the SponsorsCloud platform and its highly scalable digital - smart contract based digital-currency called SponsorCoin. Combined, this allows Brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of micro-influencers within the social realm. The SponsorsCloud platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect to their customers and to compensate the consumer for authentic engagement using the SponsorCoin digital currency. SponsorsCloud and SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods.

