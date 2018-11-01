

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) announced, for 2018, core FFO guidance mid-point was increased from a range of $2.62 to $2.66 to a range of $2.64 to $2.66 per share. The 2018 AFFO is estimated to be $2.66 to $2.68 per share.



The company also announced 2019 core FFO guidance of $2.71 to $2.76 per share and estimated 2019 AFFO to be $2.76 to $2.81 per share.



For the third-quarter, FFO and core FFO per common share increased 3.1% over prior year to $0.67. AFFO per common share increased 4.6% to $0.68.



