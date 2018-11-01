Entrepreneurial Co-Creation Summit (ECCS) Accelerates Digital Transformation and Its Associated Economic Growth Across Europe

BERLIN, November 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Entrepreneurial Co-Creation Summit (ECCS), which took place last week in Berlin, has been established as the community to accelerate the continent's development in the global digital race. Hosted by FACTOR10, the global independent corporate company builder, the ECCS brought together 100 high-profile, forward-thinking digital leaders in Europe, including board members of large corporates (UBS, Microsoft, Deutsche Bahn, ŠKODA, OSRAM Continental), serial tech entrepreneurs (FlixBus, Delivery Hero, Thermondo), family business owners (Reimann and Rhomberg), politicians (European Commission) and investors (3i, Lakestar, Holtzbrinck).

The community sees a real opportunity to build the next 'unicorns' by establishing a European business model based on co-creation and collaboration between corporates, tech entrepreneurs, investors and governments. Co-creation allows the building of brand new, high-growth digital ventures and platforms by leveraging industrial assets and market access of traditional corporations in Europe paired with the entrepreneurial and agile mindset of technology startups.

"Entrepreneurial Co-creation is a win-win digital business blueprint and eventual architecture for all parties involved. It provides innovation to traditional corporations without them having to compromise on internal resources and risks," said Felix Staeritz, Founder and CEO of FACTOR10."In addition, it is a model that can be replicated across Europe, creating a collective digital continent-wide economy that stimulates new revenue and new innovative corporate giants to compete against the 800-pound gorillas in US and Asia."

FACTOR10 has successfully leveraged this business paradigm for its partners. In 2017, FACTOR10 co-created Solytic, a solar panel analytics and monitoring company, together with Vattenfall, one of Europe's leading energy companies.

