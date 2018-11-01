IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that EVP and Chief Financial Officer Todd Hyatt, and President of Resources, Transportation and CMS Jonathan Gear, will present at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference in New York City on Monday, November 12, 2018 at approximately 9:45 a.m. EST.

A live webcast and replay of the IHS Markit presentation will be available and can be accessed at http://investor.ihsmarkit.com for 90 days following the event.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and expertise for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181101005485/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

IHS Markit

Eric Boyer, +1 303-397-2969

eric.boyer@ihsmarkit.com