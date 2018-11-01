The European Investment Trust plc



Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 31 October 2018 was 927.54p including estimated current period revenue and 908.76p excluding current period revenue.



This is based on 41,231,269 Ordinary Shares, being the number of shares in issue and circulation.







01 November 2018





Enquiries:



Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800



The Company's registered office address is:



Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP



Legal Entity Identifier 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12