Fiore Gold Ltd. Reports Results from Gold Rock Exploration Drilling and Further Consolidation of Gold Rock Land Package

Hole Target From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) GR18-01 Laura Hill 25.9 27.4 1.5 0.30 GR18-02 Laura Hill no significant intercepts GR18-03 Jasperoid Creek 15.2 18.3 3.0 0.24 GR18-04 Jasperoid Creek 76.2 88.4 12.2 0.67 and 91.4 97.5 6.1 0.33 and 181.4 187.5 6.1 0.28 GR18-05 Jasperoid Creek 114.3 117.3 3.0 0.17 GR18-06 Jasperoid Creek no significant intercepts GR18-07 Monte Hanging Wall 1.5 27.4 25.9 0.20 GR18-08 Monte Hanging Wall 6.1 22.9 16.8 0.17

The reverse circulation (RC) drilling was performed by Layne Christiansen of Chandler AZ. All holes were drilled at angles of -60 to -70 degrees at azimuths designed to intersect targeted structures as nearly as possible to perpendicular. Consequently, all intercepts reported here are believed to be approximately true width. Drill sampling was supervised by Fiore Gold geologists, with samples transported directly to ALS Minerals Lab in Reno, Nevada where samples were prepared, and pulps generated. Fire assays were determined on a 30-gram charge with an AAS finish. An additional cyanide leach assay was also completed. Selected holes were also analyzed for a 48-element geochemical suite by ICP-MS. Fiore Gold conducts a significant QA/QC program which includes the insertion of assay standards, blanks, and duplicates in the sample stream to insure the assay lab results are within specified performance levels. Down hole deviation surveys are provided by International Directional Services utilizing a surface recording gyroscope.

Gold Rock Geology

Gold Rock is a Carlin-style, sediment-hosted, gold-only deposit. Mineralization at Gold Rock is hosted primarily by the Mississippian Joanna Limestone and secondarily with the overlying Mississippian Chainman Shale, the underlying Pilot Shale. Mineralization is also found in faults and breccias associated with the EZ fault system and the EZ anticline.

The Jasperoid Creek and Laura Hill targets tested by the recent drilling program, are located approximately 1.8 km north of the former EZ Jr open pit. The two targets straddle an apparent northwest or northeast-oriented cross fault that has exposed the crest of the Easy Junior anticline and the silicified Joanna Limestone on the north side of the fault at Laura Hill. On the south side of the fault, the Jasperoid Creek target is buried under approximately 30 metres or less of younger gravels.

Holes GR18-01 to -03 were drilled at Laura Hill and encountered the Chainman-Joanna contact at 15-25 m downhole. Holes GR18-04 to -06 were drilled south of the cross-fault at the buried Jasperoid Creek target and encountered the Chainman-Joanna contact at 76 - 114 m downhole. Strong mineralization was seen in GR18-04, including 12.2 m of 0.67 g/t Au.

The Monte Hanging Well target is located approximately 4,800 m north of the former EZ Jr open pit (Figure 2). In this area, strongly silicified Chainman Shale and Joana Limestones with significant gold is exposed at the surface east of the Easy Junior Anticline and the inferred trace of the EZ Fault. Holes GR18-07 and -08 were drilled at this target, but only the former reached the targeted Chainman-Joanna contact where strongly anomalous gold values were encountered (25.9 m of 0.20 g/t gold). Hole GR18-08 also encountered anomalous gold values (16.8 m at 0.17 g/t gold) in the Chainman Formation above the contact with the Joanna Limestone.

Corporate Strategy

Our corporate strategy is to grow Fiore Gold into a 150,000 ounce per year gold producer. To achieve this, we intend to:

continue to grow gold production at the Pan Mine, while increasing the resource and reserve base

advance exploration and development of the nearby Gold Rock project

acquire additional production or near-production assets to complement our existing operations

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information relating to Fiore Gold's properties contained in this press release was approved by Paul Noland, C.P.G., Fiore Gold's Vice-President of Exploration and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

The resource estimate for the Gold Rock Project is detailed in the "Technical Report on the Gold Rock Project, White Pine County, Nevada, USA", dated October 25, 2018 and effective July 31, 2018. The Report was prepared by Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., and Steven J. Nicholls, BA Sc (Geology), MAIG., of APEX Geoscience Ltd., both of whom are "Qualified Persons" as defined in NI 43-101 and independent of the Company.

