International Cannabrands Inc.: International Cannabrands Announces Repricing of Brokered Financing Co-Led by Gravitas Securities and Canaccord Genuity

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2018 / International Cannabrands Inc. (CSE: JUJU) (the "Company") announces that, due to market conditions, it has reduced the price of its previously announced brokered private placement. Further to its press release dated October 11, 2018, the Company announced an engagement letter with Gravitas Securities Inc. ("Gravitas") and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the "Agents") to offer up to 25,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5 million, with the option of the Agents to offer for sale up to an additional 25,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of up to another $5 million (collectively, the "Offering").

Up to 33,333,333 Units are now being offered at a price of $0.15 for gross proceeds up up to $5 million, with the option of the Agents to offer for sale up to an additional 33,333,333 Units for gross proceeds of up to another $5 million. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 36 months, subject to the ability of the Company to accelerate the expiry date at any time after a period of four (4) months, if, during the term of the Warrants, the volume weighted average closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is greater than $0.375 for ten (10) consecutive trading days. The Common Shares and Warrants will bear a four month hold period from the date of issue.

Steve Gormley, CEO commented: "Due to market weakness in the cannabis sector generally, we feel this is a necessary move and are absolutely committed to complete this raise and aggressively pursue our business strategy."

It is anticipated that the net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the payment of US$700,000 due in connection with its acquisition of La Vida Verde, Inc. (see the Company's press release dated October 31, 2018), as well as other accretive acquisitions and for general corporate proposes.

The completion of the Offering is subject to, among other things, completion of satisfactory due diligence by the Agents, execution of an Agency Agreement between the Corporation and the Agents and regulatory approval.

The Company's business model is to generate revenue from cannabis cultivation, brands ranging from flower to edibles and from THC to CBD, oil extraction, ancillary products and apparel in the United States. ICI markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or full recreational use. ICI also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. ICI's strategy centers on acquiring micro brands, distribution and specific manufacturing/cultivation companies in the cannabis space. ICI has acquired the exclusive rights to Julian Marley's JuJu Royal™ brand. The Company believes as the legal cannabis market evolves, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

About JuJu Royal

Julian Marley conveys his message of legalization, freedom, and love through the JuJu Royal brand, a line of naturally produced medicinal herbs. Our vision is to realize the opportunity to become one of the largest brands in the Marijuana industry. The synergy between the Rastafarian culture, music, natural products and an "Irie" experience is a powerful foundation for our business. JuJu's strategy is to develop and grow a complete cannabis line based on an international appeal to a millennial lifestyle seeking a luxurious and premium experience. JuJu will capitalize on the unparalleled opportunity to position itself with unique, innovative, high quality brands that meet and exceed our customer's expectations. More information about the brand and various products can be obtained at www.jujuroyal.net.

