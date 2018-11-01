The World Bank says floating PV has the potential for 400 GW of capacity - under conservative assumptions. The authors of a World Bank study say adding floating solar to hydropower plants improves their flexibility while increasing energy yields.As of the end of September, the global cumulative installed capacity of floating PV plants was 1.1 GW, according to the World Bank's Where Sun Meets Water report. That is the milestone ground-mounted PV reached in 2000, the study's authors note. "If the evolution of land-based PV is any indication, floating solar could advance at least as rapidly, profiting ...

