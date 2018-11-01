MorphoSys AG: MorphoSys to Present Data on Investigational Drugs MOR208 and MOR202 in Various Blood Cancer Indications at ASH 2018 Meeting

- MOR208 (L-MIND): Interim data from phase 2 L-MIND study of MOR208 plus lenalidomide in 81 patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL accepted for oral presentation

- MOR208 (COSMOS): First data from exploratory phase 2 COSMOS study of MOR208 plus venetoclax in relapsed/refractory CLL/SLL accepted as poster presentation

- MOR202: Results from phase 1/2a trial of MOR202 plus low-dose dexamethasone (dex) or pomalidomide/dex or lenalidomide/dex in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma accepted for oral presentation

- Investor event to be held after the ASH 2018 Meeting, on December 5, 2018 in New York

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2018 / MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; Nasdaq: MOR) today announced the presentation of data on its investigational hemato-oncological drug candidates MOR208 and MOR202 at the upcoming 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2018 Annual Meeting, taking place from December 1-4, 2018 in San Diego, California. All three abstracts submitted to ASH 2018 were accepted, resulting in two oral and one poster presentation.

"This year's ASH Meeting will see a number of important updates from our investigational compounds in various blood cancer indications," said Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Development Officer of MorphoSys AG. "We are particularly excited that we have been selected to present updated preliminary results on all 81 enrolled patients in the L-MIND study, in an oral presentation at ASH. This study is designed to evaluate efficacy and safety of our Fc-enhanced CD19 antibody MOR208 in combination with lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL). Based on the U.S. FDA breakthrough therapy designation received last year, we are committed to developing MOR208 plus lenalidomide as a new treatment option for patients with r/r DLBCL, where there is a particularly high unmet medical need."

Details about MorphoSys's abstracts accepted for presentation at ASH 2018:

Single-Arm Phase II Study of MOR208 Combined with Lenalidomide in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma: L-Mind

The oral presentation will include clinical data from all 81 patients enrolled in the ongoing phase 2 L-MIND study of the investigational Fc-enhanced CD19 antibody MOR208 plus lenalidomide in adult patients with r/r DLBCL who are not eligible for high-dose chemotherapy (HDC) and autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

Abstract publication number: 227

Session name: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)-Results from Prospective Clinical Trials"

Session date and time: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 4:00pm-5:30pm PST

Presentation time: 5:00pm PST

Room: Marriot Marquis San Diego Marina, Pacific Ballroom 20, San Diego, California.

Two-Cohort Phase II Study in R/R CLL (COSMOS): First Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Results of anti-CD19 MOR208 Treatment in Combination with Venetoclax in Patients Who Discontinued Prior BTK Inhibitor Therapy

The poster presentation will include preliminary safety and efficacy results from the phase 2 trial COSMOS of the investigational Fc-engineered CD19 antibody MOR208 in combination with venetoclax in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL/SLL who discontinued a prior BTK inhibitor therapy.

Abstract publication number: 4433

Session name: 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster III

Presentation date and time: Monday, December 3, 2018, 6:00pm-8:00pm PST

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Hall GH, San Diego, California.

MOR202 with Low-Dose Dexamethasone (Dex) or Pomalidomide/Dex or Lenalidomide/Dex in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM): Primary Analysis of a Phase I/IIa, Multicenter, Dose-Escalation Study

The oral presentation will include results from the phase 1/2a trial of the investigational CD38 antibody MOR202 alone, MOR202 in combination with pomalidomide and MOR202 in combination with lenalidomide, each together with low-dose dexamethasone, in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM).

Abstract publication number: 153

Session name: 653. Myeloma: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Novel Antibody Combinations in Myeloma

Session date and time: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 12:00pm-1:30pm PST

Presentation Time: 12:30 pm PST

Room: Marriot Marquis San Diego Marina, Pacific Ballroom 7, San Diego, California.

In addition to the presentations, the abstracts will also be published online in the November supplemental issue of Blood. Additional information, including the abstracts can be found in the online meeting program at www.hematology.org.

MorphoSys will hold an investor & analyst event after the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2018 on December 5, 2018, 10:00am EST (3:00pm GMT, 4:00pm CET) in New York. The presentation, a live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be made available at http://www.morphosys.com.

