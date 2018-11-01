A.M. Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb-" of Jordan International Insurance Company (JIIC) (Jordan).

The ratings reflect JIIC's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorises as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The negative outlooks reflect the company's weak technical performance in 2017 and 2018 year-to-date, arising from a single underperforming contract, which has raised concerns regarding JIIC's risk management practices, particularly the management of concentration risk within the portfolio.

JIIC's balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by the company's strongest risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and robust liquidity, with cash and equivalents comfortably covering net claims reserves. Offsetting factors include the company's dependence on reinsurance, which is mitigated partly by the good credit quality of its reinsurance panel, and weak asset quality arising from a concentration of investment holdings in equities and real estate.

Following the company's exit from Jordan's motor market in 2012, technical performance improved; however, in 2017 JIIC's earnings deteriorated due to poor performance on a large group medical contract, which resulted in a technical and operating loss for the year. A.M. Best expects performance to improve following corrective management actions; however, technical operations are expected to generate a loss in 2018. JIIC's ERM framework and capabilities are considered appropriate given the size and complexity of operations. However, recent losses and earnings volatility have raised concerns over JIIC's ERM, notably with regard to the management of concentration risk.

JIIC's business profile is limited, as a mid-tier player in Jordan's relatively small insurance market. The company's operations are concentrated in medical business, which accounted for 65% and 90% of its gross and net written premiums, respectively, in 2017. JIIC has launched a project to write international facultative reinsurance business in the Middle East and outside Jordan, although this is expected to remain a small contributor to premium volume over the medium term.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information

Copyright 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181101005709/en/

Contacts:

A.M. Best

Alex Rafferty, ACA, +44 20 7397 0285

Senior Financial Analyst

alex.rafferty@ambest.com

or

Christopher Sharkey, +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

Manager, Public Relations

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

or

Tim Prince, +44 20 7397 0320

Director, Analytics

timothy.prince@ambest.com

or

Jim Peavy, +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

Director, Public Relations

james.peavy@ambest.com