NOTICE 1.11.2018 MINI FUTURES CORRECTION: LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP Corrected issuer template attached. Corrections highligted in yellow. Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 15 warrant(s) issued by NORDEA BANK ABP with effect from 2.11.2018. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ********************************************** TIEDOTE 1.11.2018 MINI FUTUURIT KORJAUS: NORDEA BANK ABP:N WARRANTTEJA KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 2.11.2018 Korjattu issuer template liitteenä. Korjaukset korostettu keltaisella. Nasdaq Helsinki on päättänyt ottaa kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 15 warranttia, joiden liikkeeseenlaskija on Nordea Bank Abp. Warranttien listauspäivä on 2.11.2018 ja ne otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi Nasdaq First North Finland -markkinapaikan NSDX-segmentille. Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=697774