RJDH-RCA: Armed Groups Confirm There Will Be No Withdrawal From Khartoum Agreements

BANGUI, Central African Republic, November 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

'People's front for the revival of the CAR' and 'Union for peace in the CAR' have said that their organizations are not going to withdraw from the Khartoum agreement. Information on the termination of their participation in the agreement was published earlier in the media.

The representative of the 'Union for peace in the CAR' Hassan Bubba, said that his organization is not going to withdraw from the Khartoum agreements: "I confirm that we remain within the framework of the agreements reached," - according to Ndjoni Sango (http://ndjonisango.com/politique/politique-politique/centrafrique-interview-avec-hassan-bouba-de-lupc-qui-rejette-les-allegations-des-faux-communiques/ ) Moreover, Bubba added that the 'Union for peace in the CAR' is going to take part in the next round of peace talks in Khartoum in mid-November.

President of the National Defense and Security Council of the People's front for the revival of the CAR, Abdoulaye Hissen, also said that his organization will continue to comply with the agreements reached: "The Khartoum agreements are not in doubt," - according to Africa daily voice (https://africandailyvoice.com/2018/10/28/centrafrique-laccord-de-khartoum-nest-pas-remis-en-question/).

Earlier, the African media published reports on the withdrawal of armed groups from the Khartoum peace agreement, which was signed on August 28, 2018. These reports appeared in the media amid the dismissal of the Chairman of the national Assembly of the CAR, who left his post on October 26, 2018. For his resignation voted 98 deputies out of 140.

