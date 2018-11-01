

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Just four days after the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, anti-Semitic graffiti was spray-painted on a Jewish synagogue in Southern California.



The vandalism on an exterior wall of the Beth Jacob synagogue in Irvine, south of Los Angeles, was noticed on Wednesday morning.



The word 'F***Jews' was reported to be spray-painted on the white facade of the building.



Allen Berezovsky, president of the board was quoted as saying that security footage showed a person wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and a facemask spray painting the wall at around 1:18 am and then leaving on a stolen bicycle.



The Synagogue authorities notified the Irvine Police Department.



The Police started investigating about the incident, and have increased patrols at the Jewish facilities in Orange County.



The Irvine Police Department posted a video footage on their Twitter page with a footnote, saying, 'Based upon the preliminary investigation, it appears the vandalism at Beth Jacob Synagogue occurred during the early morning hours of October 31. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Irvine PD Detective Dave Tran at 949-724-7098.'



Irvine Mayor Don Wagner said in a statement that 'Anti-Semitism cannot be acceptable in this country; it will not be ignored in Irvine.'



A recent report by nonprofit organization OC Human Relations said hate crimes have continued to climb in Orange County for the third consecutive year. It is the third-largest of California's 58 counties.



In the deadliest attack on the American Jewish community, 11 people were killed and seven others injured in a shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue on October 27.



The suspect, 46 year-old Robert Bowers, was arrested after a shootout. He reportedly told Swat officers he wanted 'all Jews to die'.



Speaking at a rally later in the day, President Donald Trump, a known Holocaust denier, called the act 'an anti-Semitic attack at its worst.'



