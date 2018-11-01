Norwegian developer Scatec has upped its holding in three operational PV projects in South Africa. Each of the plants is operating under a 20-year PPA with utility Eskom. Scatec's investments in the country are secured by guarantees from the World Bank Group.Scatec Solar says a deal to raise its holding in three South African PV projects has been closed. The projects, which have a total capacity of 190 MW, are already in operation under power purchase agreements with utility Eskom. The deal increases Scatec's stake in the projects from 39% to 45%, by buying shares from Norwegian investment company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...