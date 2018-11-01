

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. reported October 2018 sales of 8,002 up 8.4 percent compared to October 2017 and its best October since 2007. Calendar year sales are 101,400 units sold, an increase of 17.1 percent over the same period in 2017.



The volume leader for the month was Outlander Sport with 2,605 units sold, up 2.7 percent over last October. For the year, Outlander Sport is up 28.1 percent. Mitsubishi's family of CUVs are up 27.1 percent through October over the same period in 2017.



