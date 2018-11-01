Huobi MENA Announces Partnership with AI Trader and Launches Hybrid Intelligence Trading Mode.

AI Trader, one of the most advanced trading platforms powered by Artificial intelligence, integrates Huobi MENA's cutting-edge trading platform technology and launches its Hybrid Intelligence trading mode.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Trader, an autonomous digital asset trading ecosystem and Huobi MENA, part of Huobi Group's worldwide network of digital asset exchanges, announced a partnership today to offer users the ability to trade with the power of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI).

AI Trader also announced the launch of its Hybrid Intelligence Trading mode, developed on the basis of high-frequency trading (HFT) industry core principles. Hybrid Intelligence Trading enables users to activate technical indicators to analyse market trends and patterns to execute trades. These indicators include Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossovers, Relative Strength Index (RSI), Bollinger Bands, Stochastics and more. During the launch, AI Trader announced an exclusive flat 40% discount to all users across the subscription packages. Once a Huobi MENA account is created, users can simply click this link to apply the discount. In addition, Huobi MENA is also offering COMMISSION FREE trading in the month of November to all new users who join Huobi MENA.

AI Trader's spokesman, CMO Santosh Sarma said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Huobi MENA. The partnership is a giant leap forward in our vision to bring a fundamental shift in the way crypto traders are trading today. We wish to offer the AI technology, which was only available in the hands of established hedge fund and asset management firms till now, to everyone." He went on to mention that: "Huobi MENA is the ideal choice of exchange for us. Huobi Group is not just one of the top three digital asset exchanges by trading volumes, but at its core, only Huobi offers carefully selected secure projects to its users, excluding those with low or no liquidity. The exchange has world-class architecture and the highest standards of security to safeguard our traders' interests from cyber-attacks."

Huobi MENA's Co-Founder Mohit Davar affirmed, "At Huobi, we believe that Artificial Intelligence is not just the future but also the present. The strategic partnership with AI Trader enables our users to apply the latest analytical trading tools, thus alleviating the burden on our traders. Our partnership with AI Trader underlines our vision to offer cutting edge solutions to our users."

Shantnu Saxena, GM and EVP of Huobi MENA, stated, "We are sincerely excited to witness the evolution of the Hybrid Intelligence trading models, which signifies a future step through AI integration into our systems. This partnership fit well with our strategy to continuously innovate."

Huobi MENA users can securely trade on the AI Trader platform using their API keys. Their funds will remain in their accounts. Upon the completion of a trade, the results are reflected in their Huobi MENA account. The development teams at AI Trader and Huobi MENA have closely collaborated to ensure an unparalleled trading experience, while allowing users to use AI Trader to select and execute their trades.

About Huobi Group:

Huobi MENA is the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia branch of Huobi Group. Consisting of ten upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is the world's leading blockchain company. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries.

For more information, please visit:www.huobimena.com



About AI Trader:

AI Trader features three breakthrough-trading modes that are revolutionizing the digital assets trading industry. In addition to the newly launched hybrid mode users can trade in AI mode, where artificial intelligence reviews and makes trading decisions based on both past and real-time market information. Users simply choose a strategy and press play while the AI does the trading. In OCO mode, the platform offers you the simplicity to trade on all pairs with the ability to place BOTH a stop loss and a take profit level simultaneously, ensuring that only one or the other is executed. The ecosystem was conceived by one of the world's largest mining operations (Kingdom Mining), which is based in Dubai. Since its inception in May 2018, AI Trader has onboarded a wave of traders on to the platform, and the product has been reviewed and lauded by industry leading publications and many crypto influencers.

For more information, please visit: https://aitrader.ai

Promotion: Claim your 40% discount across all standard subscriptions at AI Trader https://app.aitrader.ai/payment/huobimena

Disclaimer: Trading is subject to market risks and AI Trader or Huobi MENA in no form guarantee returns.

Media Contact:

Tingyu Dong, +6585227502, media@huobi.com

Triuzla Green, marketing@huobimena.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/778436/Huobi_MENA.jpg