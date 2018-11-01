Rosbank and FinEx Launched an Automated Investment Service - SmartInvest

LONDON, November 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosbank together with FinEx launched a joint automated investment service for Russian investors - SmartInvest. The service will help to choose the appropriate investment instruments, forecast returns and fully manage the investment portfolio. The service is available to any private investor looking for a dynamic, diversified portfolio management strategy. It is possible to use the service having no previous experience of investing as SmartInvest automatically chooses the appropriate asset allocation based on the user's investment horizon, investment goal and risk tolerance.

SmartInvest has been developed in accordance with the global Robo-Advising standards, the main aspect of which is the use of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF); SmartInvest invests in a range of ETFs as the only investment instruments. The advantage of ETFs lies in diversification by holding shares of hundreds of companies in one share. Such methodology provides a cheap investment solution for investors.

SmartInvest portfolios provide clients with long-term growth potential even if some individual securities may show short-term losses due to market fluctuations. Portfolio composition methodology is based on Modern Portfolio Theory, behavioral finance as well as portfolio management research and FinEx's own initiatives.

The service can be used with the minimum investment of 100,000 rubles (approximately $1,500). In order to achieve the investment goal quicker, the client can top-up the account with a minimum of 2,000 rubles (approximately $30) on a monthly basis. The minimum investment period is 1 year and it is possible to cash out and close the account at any time after this with no additional costs.

The service can be used after registering on the website (Rosbank clients will be able to access the service through their internet-banking platform) and passing a quick risk-tolerance test. This test allows the service to assess a client's risk tolerance, which affects the investment profile of the portfolio: the more risk an investor is willing to take, the greater the allocation to riskier assets resulting in higher potential returns. When creating a portfolio the client has to set an initial investment amount, investment period and a planned top-up amount. As the final step the client provides their personal information and confirms using a one-time code received as a text message. Investors can create multiple portfolios and the portfolios can be topped-up using any mobile banking platform, Rosbank clients can do so at no extra charge.

The service can generate an additional return by creating ISA accounts, which provides tax benefits of up to 52,000 rubles per year (approximately $790), as well as avoiding Capital Gains Tax.

The overall service fee is 1.9% per year with the investment period of 1-3 years. In order to stimulate mid-term investment horizons, the fees decrease to 1.3% after 3 years, which is substantially lower, compared to the general asset management costs in Russia. These fees include all management costs including trading costs.

"The aim of SmartInvest service is to provide high-quality asset management tools to all types of investors who seek a profitable savings strategy. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to save up for a large purchase or provide yourself with a descent pension savings. The minimum investment amount in SimpleInvest is 100,000 rubles which is substantially lower than in any alternative asset management services.

"FinEx developed the SmartInvest platform with Rosbank participating in user interface development as well as creating a seamless integration into its mobile banking application to maximize the client's user experience." - Arnaud Denis, First Deputy Chairman of Rosbank

"SmartInvest is aimed at providing investment solutions to all types of clients ranging from successful entrepreneurs to students at the very beginning of their careers." -Oleg Yankelev, FinEx managing partner, CEO FinEx Plus LLC.

About Rosbank

Rosbank is a universal bank in Societe Generale International Financial Group. The bank provides its services to more than 4 million private investors in 70 regions of Russia. Rosbank is part of Societe Generale Group, a leading universal European bank with more than 150 years of history, which throughout its activities demonstrates its ability to grow, withstand external challenges and successfully adapt to change. The bank's network has more than 350 branches and more than 2.2 thousand ATMs. It is one of the 11 most significant credit organizations of Russia according to the Central Bank. Rosbank has ACRA creadit rating of AAA (RU) and RAEX ("Expert RA") rating of ruAAA in addition to being Russia's most reliable bank according to Forbes magazine in 2018.

About FinEx

FinEx is an integrated asset management business providing a full spectrum of investment solutions, including hedge funds, private equity investments, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), robo-advising solutions with its headquarters in London.

Contacts: Simon Luhr, +44(0)20-7663-3300, Simon.Luhr@FinxCapital.com