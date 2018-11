Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2018) - Captiva Verde Land Corp (CSE: PWR) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that last night, the Supreme Court of Mexico has handed down a ruling legalizing cannabis for all forms of adult use. This is significant for Captiva to acquire from Mexican landowners, land and permits for the cultivation, processing and distribution of cannabis and hemp products.

This ruling puts Captiva at a competitive advantage, due to the fact that cannabis and hemp related activities will likely need to move to Mexico, due to lower production costs. Canadian and US higher production costs and government tax rates in those countries will make cannabis products less affordable in those countries.

About Captiva

Captiva Verde Land Corp is a sustainable real estate company that invests in assets that contain green residential communities, disruptive manufacturing facilities, organic food production and Cannabis operations. Captiva is listed as a Life Sciences company on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PWR.

