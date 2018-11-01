Fenestra Smashes First £1,000,000 Transactions and Signs New Clients

LONDON, November 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fenestra announces rapid passing of £1,000,000 in media transactions

Fenestra ' s blockchain-based media booking platform commercially launched one month ago

Fenestra announces new partnership with Republic of Media and Four Communications

Fenestra, the media-buying blockchain platform creating transparency in advertisers' media supply-chain, today announces new clients and rapid achievement of a key commercial goal.

Fenestra, who commercially launched in September has signed new partnerships with key agencies Republic of Media and Four Communications. Both agencies will book, track record verification and manage payments via the platform and critically invest with Fenestra Certified supply-chain partners, including leading independent DSP Avocet. The combination delivers unprecedented confidence around their client's programmatic supply-chains.

Republic of Media is a multi award-winning Agency in Edinburgh and Manchester. The agency's clients include Air Transat, Scottish FA, NHS and MoneyGuru. Four Communications is one of the UK's leading integrated communications agencies also with offices in the Middle East. Four Health Media is their specialist health media planning and buying practice whose clients include GSK and Johnson & Johnson.

These new partners swell Fenestra's roster of agencies and brands using the Fenestra network to execute their media investment in a trusted environment. Fenestra has already processed more than £1,000,000 of media transactions since launch.

Simon Watson, Head of Digital at Republic of Media said:

"The industry needs to move away from its reputation as an opaque practice and implement technologies that bring media back into the light. At Republic of Media we believe in transparency for our clients, and Fenestra offers us the tools we need to deliver on this promise."

Richard Springham, Practice Leader at Four Health Media also comments:

"At Four Health Media we believe in full transparency driving performance for our clients. Fenestra's Blockchain technology is revolutionary by design, offering our clients a single, trusted ledger across their media spend."

Ashley Mackenzie, Fenestra's Founder & CEO, also adds:

"With federal authorities pursuing malpractice the world over, we're witnessing an unprecedented flight to transparency. We're honoured to have been rewarded with such rapid growth and excited to facilitate Republic of Media and Four Health Media as they lead their blue-chip clients through the media maze."

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Fenestra Holdings Ltd.

Fenestra provides advertisers, and their agencies, with an independent secure transactional platform and ecosystem to record and audit every trade and manage payment made through their media supply chain using distributed ledger technology. The Fenestra leadership group are successful, serial entrepreneurs with a track record in disrupting at the apex of technology and marketing across international markets.