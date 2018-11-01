

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a positive start Thursday, but pared its gains later in the morning. The market ended the session with a small loss.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.05 percent Thursday and finished at 9,017.25 percent. The Swiss Leader Index gained 0.01 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.04 percent.



Credit Suisse tumbled 2.1 percent after posting weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings. Julius Baer fell 0.2 percent, but UBS gained 0.6 percent.



Swiss Re declined 0.5 percent. The reinsurer reported a Group net income of US$1.1 billion for the first nine months of 2018 compared to a loss of US$468 million for the same period.



Zurich Insurance slid 0.2 percent, but Swiss Life rose 0.4 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Novartis decreased 0.07 percent and Nestle dipped 0.05 percent. Meanwhile, Roche climbed 0.16 percent.



