Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today is continuing on a positive trend as Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) announced that the company would be bringing cannabis-infused beverages to the Canadian market within a year.The company expects to "secure a meaningful share" of the cannabis-infused beverage market when edibles are legalized in Canada, according to CEO Mark R. Hunter. (Source: "Molson Coors readies to sell cannabis-infused beverages in Canada next year," CTV News, October 31, 2018.)"We will be in a.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...