Strong Leadership, Customer Focus, Global Growth for SaaS TMS

GTreasury announced today that it has hired financial technology and C-suite veteran Kirk Dauksavage to drive sales globally as its Chief Revenue Officer. GTreasury provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) for integrated treasury and risk management to corporations in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.

"Kirk's leadership is a game changer for the market, and the market will feel his influence across every customer touch point," says GTreasury Chief Executive Officer Orazio Pater. "As CRO, Kirk will not only lead sales with deep insight into treasury's needs across all the regions we serve, but also deliver that insight back through the various ways we serve the market."

Dauksavage's experience spans decades with leading financial and high tech firms. Most recently, he served as CRO for the pioneer of payment cycle management solutions, Billtrust. He was also Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at ASG, a $300 million software company he joined when it acquired RiverGlass, where he served as CEO. RiverGlass provided advanced data mining to government agencies and Fortune 1000 Companies. Dauksavage has also held executive positions at CheckFree Corporation, BlueGill Technologies, Korn/Ferry International, and Intuit.

"It's an exciting time in treasury for a growing SaaS provider," says Dauksavage. "Companies are adopting digital solutions faster to make work easier and more impactful. They want it now, they want it easy to buy, and they want it to help them with new initiatives, well into the future."

For more information about GTreasury, visit www.gtreasury.com or email marketing@gtreasury.com.

About GTreasury

GTreasury is the leading innovator of integrated SaaS treasury and risk management solutions for the digital treasurer. Developed using the latest technology, GTreasury helps empower organizations on their path to strategic treasury, by enabling total visibility into their cash, liquidity, payments and financial risk management. With enterprise clients spanning North America, EMEA and APAC, GTreasury is headquartered in Chicago with offices in London, Sydney and Manila.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181101005988/en/

Contacts:

GTreasury

Zoe Sochor, +1.646.581.3277

ZSochor@gtreasury.com