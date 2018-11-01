Pelangio Exploration Inc.: Pelangio Grants Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2018 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX:TSX-V; OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 350,000 incentive stock options of which 250,000 were granted to directors and senior officers of the Corporation. The options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.18 per share. Subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's Stock Option Plan, the options have a term of five years and will expire on November 1, 2023.

