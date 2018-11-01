

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Company (RTN) Thursday said it received $191 million contract from US Army for Ku-band radio frequency radars.



KuRFS, an advanced electronically scanned array system, fills an immediate U.S. Army operational need for a counter-unmanned aerial vehicle radar.



KuRFS delivers precision fire control as well as 'sense and warn' capability for multiple missions including detection of rocket, artillery, mortar and swarming UAS threats.



'Seeing threats - like swarming drones - as soon as possible on the battlefield is essential to protecting critical assets and saving soldiers' lives,' said Andrew Hajek, senior director of tactical radars at Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. 'KuRFS makes this possible by delivering a unique combination 360-degree situational awareness, precision and mobility.'



