Leading Gambling Comparison Company Seven Star Digital Raises Strategic Funding From Kinetic Investments

LONDON, November 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Seven Star Digital and Kinetic Investments today announce a deal in which the gambling comparison company will receive investment to drive further expansion.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/778779/Seven_Star_Digital_Logo.jpg )



Seven Star Digital operates a number of well-known comparison brands including TopRatedCasinos.co.uk and Compare.bet. The company currently has 15 employees and is based in Shoreditch, London.

Kinetic Investments has previously invested in and partnered with other affiliate startups including Investoo Group, which is now one of the largest financial lead generation companies in the world and focuses primarily on growth through mergers and acquisitions.

Luke Eales - Founder and CEO of Seven Star Digital commented: "I'm very excited by the potential of this investment. We operate in one of the internet's most competitive markets and have built a great foundation in a short period of time. Now the focus is on scaling while maintaining our top-quality service to consumers and our commercial partners. With Kinetic Investments and the fantastic team at Seven Star Digital, I am confident that the future will hold great things."

David Merry - Partner and Co-Founder of Kinetic Investments commented: "Our investment in Seven Star Digital allows us to put our years of experience in digital growth, M&A and online gambling to use. Together with the amazing leadership and team at Seven Star Digital, I am confident that the company's impressive growth will continue to accelerate."

Terms of the investment have not been disclosed.

About Seven Star Digital

Seven Star Digital was established in 2016 with a simple aim: to provide a better gambling comparison experience for consumers in the UK and beyond. The company has grown significantly since launch, using cutting-edge digital marketing to help hundreds of thousands of players find their perfect online gambling site.

About Kinetic Investments

Kinetic Investments provides entrepreneurs with the capital and support required to transform their vision into a success, in return for shared ownership of the company. Ki invests £10k-£1m in early stage startups, usually in Seed funding and Series A rounds.

Luke Eales, luke@sevenstardigital.com

David Merry, dm@ki.uk