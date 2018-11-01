

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) and Pacific Biosciences (PACB) announced an agreement for Illumina to acquire Pacific Biosciences at a price of $8.00 per Pacific Biosciences share in an all-cash transaction. This price represents a total enterprise value of approximately $1.2 billion on a fully diluted basis. Illumina expects to close the transaction in mid-2019.



Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. offers sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. PacBio sequencing systems, including consumables and software, provide a simple, fast, end-to-end workflow for Single Molecule, Real-Time Sequencing.



