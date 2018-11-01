

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $14.13 billion, or $2.91 per share. This compares with $10.71 billion, or $2.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.6% to $62.90 billion from $52.58 billion last year.



Apple Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $14.13 Bln. vs. $10.71 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.91 vs. $2.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.78 -Revenue (Q4): $62.90 Bln vs. $52.58 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $89 - $93 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX