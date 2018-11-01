

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $19.69 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $11.14 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $222.02 million from $212.92 million last year.



Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.60 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q3): $222.02 Mln vs. $212.92 Mln last year.



