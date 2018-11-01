

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) announced the company continues to expect revenue growth of approximately 14.5 percent, and now expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $7.00 to $7.05, up from the prior guidance of $6.79 to $6.89.



For the fourth-quarter, Motorola Solutions expects revenue growth of approximately 13.5 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2017. The company expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.55 per share.



For the third-quarter, non-GAAP EPS was $1.94, up 27 percent from prior year. Sales increased 13 percent to $1.9 billion from the year-ago quarter, driven by growth in the Americas and EMEA.



