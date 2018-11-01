

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $490 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $418 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $510 million or $2.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $4.36 billion from $3.61 billion last year.



Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $510 Mln. vs. $454 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.34 vs. $2.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.17 -Revenue (Q3): $4.36 Bln vs. $3.61 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX