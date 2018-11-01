

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) announced that John Hammergren, chairman and CEO, has decided to retire, effective March 31, 2019. McKesson's Board has unanimously selected Brian Tyler, currently president and chief operating officer, to succeed Hammergren as CEO, effective April 1, 2019. Tyler will also remain as president.



Tyler is a 21-year McKesson veteran. He has led nearly every major business within the company as well as McKesson's corporate strategy and business development unit.



Edward Mueller, currently lead independent director on McKesson's Board, will succeed Hammergren as an independent chairman of the Board, effective April 1, 2019.



