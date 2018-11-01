

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $435 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $457 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $489 million or $1.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $489 Mln. vs. $453 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.57 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX