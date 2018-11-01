15.2% After-Tax Internal Rate of Return

Payback 4.4 years

Net Present Value $795 million

All amounts are in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2018) - IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") today announced positive results from a Feasibility Study ("FS") for the IAMGOLD/Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. ("Sumitomo"), Joint Venture Côté Gold Project (the "Project") in Northern Ontario. The results of the FS illustrate that Côté Gold is an economically viable, long-life project that is expected to be a low-cost producing mine. The FS establishes substantial economic and operational improvements relative to the Pre-feasibility Study ("PFS") results announced in June 2017. The FS also provides the basis for making a production decision and serves to fully support the permitting process. The Feasibility Study includes two mine plan scenarios:

Base Case Mine Plan : The Base Case Mine Plan is aligned with the current permitting process; and

The Base Case Mine Plan is aligned with the current permitting process; and Extended Mine Plan: The Extended Mine Plan adds two additional years to the Base Case Mine Plan mine life without expanding the footprint of the project. The Extended Mine Plan is supported by exploitation of the total Mineral Reserves, and recognizes that permit amendments may be required to raise the height of the Mine Rock Area and Tailings Management Facility.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS (100% BASIS)



PFS (2017) FS (2018) Change from PFS Base Case Extended Base Case Extended After-Tax - NPV @ 5% $703 million $795 million $905 million + $92 million + $202 million IRR (After-tax) 14.0% 15.2% 15.4% 120 bps 140 bps Payback Period 4.5 years 4.4 years 4.4 years -0.1 years -0.1 years Gold Price $1,250 / oz $1,250 / oz $1,250 / oz + $0 / oz + $0 / oz

Reserves and Resources

Compared to the PFS:

Total Proven and Probable Reserves ("P&P") increased by 1.4 million ounces to 7.3 million ounces. 69% of total Reserve ounces are in the Proven category. Stripping ratio (waste:ore) of 2.6 to 1 for the Extended Mine Plan.

Total Measured and Indicated Resources (inclusive of Reserves) increased by 1.9 million ounces to almost 10.0 million ounces.

Total Inferred Resources increased by 1.2 million to 2.4 million ounces.

Base Case Mine Plan - Supports Permit Application

Mine Life of 16 years with mill throughput of 36,000 tonnes per day

Life of Mine (LOM) average annual production of 367,000 ounces; average annual production of 428,000 ounces through years 1 to 12

Average mill feed grade 0.98 g/t Au

LOM total cash costs of $594/oz and all-in sustaining costs of $694/oz

After-tax Net Present Value of $795 million (5% discount rate), at a gold price of $1,250/oz

After-tax Internal Rate of Return of 15.2%, with a payback period of 4.4 years

Initial capital expenditures of $1,147 million

Extended Mine Plan - Supports Total Mineral Reserves

Adds 2 years to the Base Case Mine Plan mine life with no expansion of the infrastructure footprint, other than a larger pit

Marginally increases LOM total cash costs to $606/oz and all-in sustaining costs to $703/oz

Increases LOM average annual production to 372,000 ounces; average annual production of 407,000 ounces through years 1 to 15

Increases after-tax Net Present Value by an additional $110 million to $905 million (5% discount rate)

Improves after-tax IRR to 15.4% and while maintaining payback period at 4.4 years

Initial capital remains unchanged from the Base Case at $1,147 million

Additionally, the Company is in advanced discussions with a syndicate of lenders to double the existing credit facility from $250 million to $500 million and extend the credit period. These additional funds will provide further financial flexibility as the Company executes its growth strategy. The facility is expected to close before the end of 2018.

Steve Letwin, President and CEO of IAMGOLD, said, "Côté Gold has progressed from an advanced exploration project to an economically robust development project with nearly 10 million ounces in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources. I commend the team for their excellent work enhancing the project's economics, refining the development concept previously set out in the PFS, and substantially de-risking the project. When compared to the PFS, the FS Base Mine Plan NPV increased by 13% to $795 million, and the FS Extended Mine Plan NPV increased by 29% to $905 million. The Project's IRR increased by over 100 basis points for both the Base Case and the Extended Mine plans. We are very pleased with our relationship with Sumitomo, and our relationship continues to evolve as we work toward a positive outcome for the development of the Project.

Côté Gold is one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in attractive mining jurisdictions with surrounding infrastructure, and it is a solid, low-cost project with a 16 year mine life which is expected to deliver 428,000 ounces on average annually, on a 100% basis, during years one through twelve. The development of Côté in our portfolio has the potential to be truly transformational for IAMGOLD, as it would balance the Company's geographical production profile, extend the Company's life of mine, and help transform us into a low cost producer. On the financial side of the equation, the enhanced flexibility gained by doubling our credit facility, combined with our peer leading balance sheet, provides substantial de-risking for the execution of Côté."

The FS was completed jointly by IAMGOLD/Sumitomo and Wood PLC (formerly Amec Foster Wheeler) with inputs from technical studies completed by other specialist consultants. The FS represents a comprehensive study of the technical and economic viability of the selected development option that demonstrates the extraction of the defined Mineral Reserves is economically mineable, and will allow IAMGOLD and Sumitomo to make a decision on the development of the project.

A technical report summarizing the FS will be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of the date of this news release. The public filing of the Feasibility Study triggers the final cash payment to IAMGOLD of $95 million from Sumitomo for its purchase of a 30% interest in the Project.

FS HIGHLIGHTS (100% Basis)

Project Economics and Key Parameters



Base

Case1 Extended2 Mining Capacity 62 Mtpa 70 Mtpa Milling Capacity 13.1 Mtpa 13.1 Mtpa LOM Average Annual Gold Production 367,000 oz. 372,000 oz. LOM Average Gold Recovery Rate 91.8% 91.8% Average production during full production years 428,000 oz. (years 1 - 12) 407,000 oz. (years 1 - 15) Mine Life 16 years 18 years LOM Average Total Cash Costs $594/oz $606/oz LOM Average AISC $694/oz $703/oz Average Mill Feed Grade 0.98 g/t Au 0.97 g/t Au Average LOM Strip Ratio 2.42:1 2.62:1 Estimated Capital Expenditure



Initial Capital 3 $1,147 million $1,147 million Sustaining Capital 4 $527 million $589 million Closure Costs $63 million $63 million Gold Price Assumption used in financial analysis $1,250/oz $1,250/oz Pre-tax NPV (5%) $1,242 million $1,404 million Pre-Tax IRR 18.7% 18.7% After-tax NPV (5%) $795 million $905 million After-tax IRR 15.2% 15.4% Payback Period 4.4 years 4.4 years

1. The Base Case supports the current permitting process.

2. The Extended Mine Plan supports the total Mineral Reserves and may require permit amendments. Extended Mine Plan economic parameters are stand-alone and are not additive to the Base Case.

3. The Company expects to enter into equipment lease arrangements of approximately $134 million.

4. For the purposes of this feasibility study, post operating start-up, all waste mining costs and major equipment components are included in operating costs as expenses and are not included in sustaining capital.

* US$/C$ exchange rate of $1.30.

MINERAL RESOURCES (100% Basis)

The Mineral Resources used as the basis for the FS study are summarized below.

Mineral Resource Statement - July 26, 2018 Classification Tonnes

(millions) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained Ounces

(000) IMG Attributable

Contained Ounces (000) Measured 171.9 0.96 5,310 3,438 Indicated 183.5 0.79 4,660 3,017 Measured & Indicated 355.4 0.87 9,970 6,455 Inferred 112.8 0.67 2,430 1,573





Notes:

CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Cut-off grades used to report Mineral Resources of 0.30 g/t Au. Mineralized Resources are reported within optimized constraining pit shells at a design price of $1,500 /oz. Au. Treatment & refining cost (incl. transport & selling): $1.75/oz Au, variable NSR royalty percentages by zone: 0.0%-1.5%, Processing based costs (incl. process, G&A, sustaining cost, & closure allocation): $8.85/t, average mining cost (varies by depth): $2.11/t, and re-handling cost $0.87/t. Attributable calculated as 64.75% IAMGOLD, 27.75% Sumitomo, and a 7.5% interest.

MINERAL RESERVES (100% Basis)

The tonnage, grades, and classification of the Total Mineral Reserves captured within the FS Base Case Mine Plan and Extended Mine Plan are summarized below.

Mineral Reserves - July 26, 2018 Classification Tonnes

(millions) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

Ounces

(000) IMG

Attributable

Contained

Ounces (000) Mineral Reserves within Base Case Mine Plan Proven 145.1 1.02 4,752 3,077 Probable 57.9 0.88 1,639 1,061 Proven & Probable 203.0 0.98 6,391 4,138 Mine Rock within Base Case pit 491.7





Incremental Mineral Reserves within Extended Mine Plan Proven 8.6 0.95 264 171 Probable 21.4 0.92 629 407 Proven & Probable 30.0 0.93 893 578 Incremental Mine Rock within Extended Mine Plan designed pit 119.8





Total Mineral Reserves Proven 153.7 1.02 5,017 3,248 Probable 79.3 0.89 2,268 1,468 Proven & Probable 233.0 0.97 7,284 4,716 Total Mine Rock within Extended pit 611.5





Total Tonnage within Extended Pit 844.5









Notes:

CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Reserves. Reserves estimated assuming open pit mining methods. Reserves are based on gold price of $1,200/oz. Cut-off grades varied between 0.33 g/t Au and 0.37 g/t Au depending on alteration profile and pit area. Fixed process gold recovery of 91.8%. Treatment & refining cost (incl. transport & selling): $1.75/oz Au, variable NSR royalty percentages by zone: 0.0%-1.5%, Processing based costs (incl. process, G&A, sustaining cost, & closure allocation): $8.85/t, average mining cost (varies by depth): $2.11/t, and re-handling cost $0.87/t. Attributable calculated as 64.75% IAMGOLD, 27.75% Sumitomo, and a 7.5% interest. Numbers presented in this table may not add up to the totals provided due to rounding.

BASE CASE AND EXTENDED MINE PLAN FS ECONOMICS COMPARED WITH 2017 PFS (100% Basis)



PFS (2017) FS (2018) Change from PFS Base Case

Mine Plan Extended

Mine Plan Base Case

Mine Plan Extended

Mine Plan Mining Capacity 60 Mtpa 62 Mtpa 70 Mtpa + 2 Mtpa + 10 Mtpa Daily Milling Throughput 32,000 t 36,000 t 36,000 t + 4,000 t + 4,000 t LOM Average Annual Production 320 koz 367 koz 372 koz + 47 koz + 52 koz Recovered Gold 5.4 Moz 5.9 Moz 6.7 Moz + 0.4 Moz + 1.3 Moz Average Mill Feed Grade 0.89 g/t 0.98 g/t 0.97 g/t + 0.09 g/t + 0.08 g/t LOM Average Strip Ratio 2.85: 1 2.42: 1 2.62: 1 -0.51: 1 -0.23: 1 Project Mine life 17 years 16 years 18 years -1 years + 1 years Initial CAPEX $1,047 million $1,147 million $1,147 million + $100 million + $100 million Sustaining CAPEX 1 $418 million $527 million $589 million + $109 million + $171 million LOM Average Total Cash Cost $605/ oz $594/ oz $606/ oz -$11/ oz + $1/ oz LOM Average AISC $689/ oz $694/ oz $703/ oz + $5/ oz + $14/ oz After-Tax - NPV @ 5% $703 million $795 million $905 million + $92 million + $202 million IRR (After-tax) 14.0% 15.2% 15.4% 120 bps 140 bps Payback Period 4.5 years 4.4 years 4.4 years -0.1 years -0.1 years Gold Price $1,250/ oz $1,250/ oz $1,250/ oz + $0/ oz + $0/ oz

Notes:

Exchange rate and fuel price are same in PFS and FS at 1.3 USD:CAD and $0.89/L respectively.

MINING AND PROCESSING

The FS study refined the selected development option of a truck-shovel operation, assuming 220t autonomous trucks and 34 m3 shovels, and a mineral processing circuit incorporating primary crushing, secondary crushing, tertiary high pressure grinding roll crushing, ball milling, vertical stirred milling, gravity concentration and cyanide leaching, followed by gold recovery using carbon-in-pulp, stripping and electrowinning. The crushing-grinding circuit being utilized is more energy efficient than a standard SAG or a pre-crush circuit and consumes less crushing and grinding media. A thickened tailings management facility is planned. The mine site would be powered by a 44 km tap line connection to Hydro One's Shining Tree Substation. Key parameters that provide the basis for the Base Case and Extended Mine Plans in the FS and other qualifications and assumptions are provided below:

Parameter Base Case

Assumptions Extended Mine Plan

Assumptions Maximum Mining Capacity 62 Mtpa 70 Mtpa Stockpile Capacity 48 Mt 41 Mt Processing Rate 13.1 Mtpa (36 ktpd) 13.1 Mtpa (36 ktpd) Metallurgical Recoveries 91.8% 91.8%

For the Base Case Mine Plan, open pit mining includes 46 Mt extracted during the two year pre-production period followed by 14 years of production mining. Stockpile reclaim extends the milling operation into Year 16. The amount of reclaimed ore over the life of the operation is 59 Mt. The average mill feed grade scheduled is 0.98 g/t Au and the LOM stripping ratio is 2.42:1.

For the Extended Mine Plan, open pit mining includes 46 Mt extracted during the two year pre-production period followed by 16 years of production mining. Stockpile reclaim extends the milling operation into Year 18. The amount of reclaimed ore over the life of the operation is 59 Mt. The average mill feed grade scheduled is 0.97 g/t Au and the LOM stripping ratio is 2.62:1.

FUTURE WORK

The FS recommended the completion of various studies to further define site conditions as part of the detailed design process. This includes additional geotechnical investigations to characterize foundation overburden soil and till composition at various locations. In addition, we continue to conduct exploration activities on key Au targets within our more than 500-square-kilometre property surrounding the Côté Gold deposit to advance Au discoveries that could further maximize our flexibility with respect to future development decisions.

IAMGOLD plans to make an investment decision on Côté Gold early in 2019, based on the feasibility work.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

The 2018 Côté Gold FS was prepared by both Wood and IAMGOLD Qualified Persons (QP's) (as defined under National Instrument 43-101). Wood Qualified Persons are independent of IAMGOLD and have reviewed and approved this news release. The affiliation and areas of responsibility for each Qualified Person involved in preparing the 2018 Côté Gold FS, upon which the technical report will be based, are provided below.

Wood QPs

B. Wang, Ph.D., P.Eng., Design of surface watercourse realignments, tailings management facility, mine rock areas and seepage collection ponds

A. Peralta, P.Eng., Mine design, Mineral Reserves

P. Baluch, P.Eng., Project infrastructure

D. Dyck, P.Eng., Environmental studies, permitting and social or community impact

P. Oshust, P.Geo., Mineral Resources

D. Small, P.Eng., Economic analysis, capital costs

P. O'hara, P.Eng., Process design

IAMGOLD QPs

A. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., Exploration, geological setting, and deposit

M-F. Bugnon, M.Sc., P.Geo., Property description, location, accessibility, climate, infrastructure, physiography and history

The information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Craig MacDougall, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration for IAMGOLD. Mr. MacDougall is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

SAMPLE PREPARATION and DATA VERIFICATION

IAMGOLD technicians and geologists on site follow a sample preparation protocol to ensure quality control before sending samples to the assay laboratory. Drill core are typically sampled at one-metre intervals and consist of one-half of sawn drill core to be sent to the assay laboratory and the other half retained as a core reference. Core is sawed by technicians following the orientation line drawn by the geologist. The entire length of a drill hole is sampled, except, diabase dykes that occur within the sequence are not sampled, aside for two one-metre shoulder samples at the upper and lower contacts. Sample intervals are logged and tagged with a duplicate tag bearing a unique sample number by IAMGOLD geologists. Sample details, including the borehole number and sample interval are recorded in a sample book. One sample tag is placed in a plastic sample bag with the sawn core sample and the second is stapled in the core box beneath the remaining representative half core sample. The remaining half of the core is stored in racks at the core farm facilities located on site.

For quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) purposes, IAMGOLD systematically inserts control samples at regular intervals within sample batches. The control samples consist of a certified reference material (CRM) or a blank sample and are routinely monitored.

Sample shipments are dispatched to the primary analytical laboratory, which has varied over the project history and includes: Accurassay Laboratories, AGAT Laboratories Ltd. and ActLabs Ltd. All are accredited to the ISO 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada. Samples were analyzed using a standard fire assay ("FA") with a 50 gram charge with an Atomic Absorption ("AA") finish. Samples that assayed above a preset limit using FA-AA were re-analyzed with the FA-Gravimetric method. Samples containing visible gold or which have returned values greater than 10.0 g/t are re-analyzed by pulp metallic analysis.

The Primary laboratory also sets aside the pulp from one out of every 10 samples which is then sent to a second laboratory for analysis as a check assay. From 2012 to 2018, check assays were variably completed at ActLabs, ALS Minerals and AGAT Labs. Samples were analyzed using standard the FA with AA finish method. Samples that assayed above a pre-set limit using fire assay with AA finish were re-analyzed with the FA-Gravimetric method.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

