

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Live Nation Inc. (LYV) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $172.68 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $136.39 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $3.84 billion from $3.44 billion last year.



Live Nation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $172.68 Mln. vs. $136.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q3): $3.84 Bln vs. $3.44 Bln last year.



