

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $567.03 million, or $3.61 per share. This compares with $17.43 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $242.48 million from $254.64 million last year.



Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.56 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $242.48 Mln vs. $254.64 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.14 - $2.18



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX