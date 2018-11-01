

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $25.77 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $26.42 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported adjusted earnings of $51.2 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $205.48 million from $201.79 million last year.



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $51.2 Mln. vs. $55.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.74 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q3): $205.48 Mln vs. $201.79 Mln last year.



