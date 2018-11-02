

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 5.9 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 501.619 trillion yen.



That was unchanged from the previous month, which also saw a 5.9 percent jump.



Banknotes in circulation climbed 3.8 percent on year, while coins in circulation added an annual 1.0 percent.



Current account balances climbed 6.5 percent, including a 5.3 percent jump in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base surged 9.6 percent on year to 501.016 trillion yen.



