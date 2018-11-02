Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2018) - Plata Latina Minerals Corporation (TSXV: PLA) ("Plata Latina" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange on the debt settlement previously announced on October 18, 2018.

Pursuant to such debt settlement, the Company issued a total of 4,625,000 common shares to W. Durand Eppler, Robert Blakestad, Letitia Wong and Margaret Brodie for C$231,250 owing in accrued director fees and management fees. The shares were issued at a deemed price of C$0.05 per share and are subject to a four-month hold.

About Plata Latina Minerals

Plata Latina Minerals is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of four silver-gold properties situated in the prolific Mexican Silver Belt focused on discovering new silver-gold vein districts. Plata Latina's expertise in the ore horizon concept and extensive experience in Mexico provides a competitive edge for discovery of new districts between old historic deposits. Its highly experienced management team and board are focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential targets and exploring additional value-creation opportunities.

For more information, please contact:

W. Durand Eppler

Interim President & CEO

Telephone: +1 800 933 9925

Email: info@plminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.