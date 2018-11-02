

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays plc (BARC.L, BCS) said Thursday that John McFarlane will retire as Chairman in May 2019, and that Nigel Higgins has been appointed to succeed him, subject to regulatory approval.



The company noted that McFarlane will step down as a Non-Executive Director and as Chairman of Barclays with effect from the conclusion of the Barclays AGM on 2 May 2019, at which point Mr Higgins will assume the role of Chairman, having joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director on 1 March 2019.



Higgins is currently Deputy Chairman of Rothschild & Co., having been Managing Partner and co-chairman of the Group's Executive Committee until 1 September this year.



He has extensive experience in banking and financial services, gained through a 36-year career at Rothschild, and which included being the first non-family member to lead the group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX