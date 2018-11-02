

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) said that it will open its doors at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for its annual Black Friday sale, offering customers its best deals of the year. Customers who wish to get early access to a selection of the retailer's Black Friday deals can start shopping JCPenney.com beginning Sunday, November 18, with the Company's full Black Friday sale available online on Wednesday, November 21.



When stores open on Thanksgiving Day, early shoppers will be greeted with an envelope containing a coupon worth $10 off $10, $100 off $100 or a $500 off $500 or more purchase, while supplies last.



J. C. Penney said that stores will continue to remain open for the Company's Black Friday sale through 10 p.m. on Friday, November 23, and re-open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 24, for the Company's 'Black Friday Extended' sale. Saturday shoppers can continue to take advantage of Black Friday prices on select items, along with new deals, and will be treated to a $10 off $10 or more in-store coupon, while supplies last.



