

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Friday following the overnight gains on Wall Street amid optimism over improvement in U.S.-China trade relations and on upbeat corporate earnings results.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 290.13 points or 1.34 percent to 21,977.78, after rising to a high of 22,008.36 earlier. Japanese shares fell on Thursday after two straight days of gains.



The major exporters are mixed on a slightly stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is rising more than 2 percent and Canon is adding 0.3 percent, while Sony is losing almost 2 percent and Panasonic is down 0.6 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is gaining more than 8 percent and Tokyo Electron is rising more than 5 percent after tech giant Apple reported fourth-quarter results that beat estimates. Conglomerate SoftBank is advancing more than 3 percent.



Among auto makers, Toyota is declining more than 1 percent and Honda is down 0.4 percent. Shares of Subaru are losing almost 2 percent after it issued a recall for more than 410,000 cars due to a faulty engine part that could cause the vehicles to stall.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by more than 2 percent, while Japan Petroleum is adding 0.4 percent after crude oil prices fell for a fourth straight session overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is rising more than 12 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery is higher by almost 7 percent.



On the flip side, Chiyoda Corp. is losing more than 17 percent, Mitsui E&S is declining more than 6 percent and JGC Corp. is lower by more than 3 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said Friday that the monetary base in Japan was up 5.9 percent on year in October, coming in at 501.619 trillion yen. That was unchanged from the previous month, which also saw a 5.9 percent jump.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 112 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he had a 'very good' conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping about trade. The tweet from Trump comes following recent reports the U.S. will impose tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports if the talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit fail to ease the trade war.



The Dow surged up 264.98 points or 1.1 percent to 25,380.74, the Nasdaq soared 128.16 points or 1.8 percent to 7,434.06 and the S&P 500 jumped 28.63 points or 1.1 percent to 2,740.37.



The major European markets ended mixed on Thursday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both dipped by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices extended losses on Thursday to a fourth successive session, weighed by recent data that showed an increase in U.S. oil inventories for the sixth successive week. WTI crude for December fell $1.62 or 2.5 percent to close at 63.69 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest settlement in nearly seven months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX