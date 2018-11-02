NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Nov 2, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and NEC Asia Pacific announced today their participation in the Singapore FinTech Festival 2018 from 12 to 16 November as a gold sponsor of the event in hall 3, booth no. 3E17.In recent years, more and more banks and financial service providers have started adopting biometrics technologies to enhance their services and operations. The NEC booth will highlight how its biometrics-based applications can improve the customer experience, boost security for transactions, and enable a smart and secure e-KYC (Know-Your-Customer) process.Also, NEC will share its latest blockchain technology development and use case examples for financial sectors.Key exhibits this year include:NeoFace Watch: Powered by NEC's facial recognition AI engine which has been recognized as the world's most accurate(1), this solution extracts faces in real time from CCTV footage and instantaneously matches them against a pre-registered facial database. The application includes VIP customer identification and enhanced video surveillance.NEC BioTrust: Using machine learning and NEC's "Liveness Detection" technology, this solution enables a smarter and more secured way for Digital ID login to e-government or online web services, such as online banking, using facial recognition technologies.FIDO Biometric Authentication: NEC's NC7000-3A-FS is a Fast IDentity Online (FIDO) UAF 1.0 certified platform for simple, secure and swift biometric authentication for mobile transactions.Digital KYC solution: With Digital KYC, financial service providers can launch biometrics-based online verification services and eliminate the need for customers to visit bank branches for account opening.During the event, experts from NEC will participate in a panel discussion and an "Open Mic" session to talk about the latest developments among FinTech related technologies.Panel DiscussionOn 14 November at 3.00 p.m.-3.50 p.m., Mr. Daichi Iwata, Head of the FinTech Business Development Office, NEC Corporation, will join the panel discussion themed "Big Tech to TechFin". Mr. Iwata, together with other industry leaders, will discuss how top technology companies around the world are enabling rapid transformation in the financial sector.Open MicOn 12 November at 3.00 p.m.-3.45 p.m., Mr. Iwata will lead the discussion on the blockchain technology development for business and its social impact. Also, Ms. Helen Chua, Senior Sales Director, NEC Asia Pacific will present how facial recognition with liveness detection capability can address the new challenges of a digital identity crisis.(1) NEC's Video Face Recognition Technology Ranks First in NIST Testinghttps://www.nec.com/en/press/201703/global_20170316_01.htmlAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.