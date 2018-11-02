

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Linde Intermediate Holding AG submitted a request to the Executive Board of Linde Aktiengesellschaft to convene an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Linde AG to resolve on the transfer of the shares held by the minority shareholders of Linde AG to Linde Intermediate against adequate cash compensation.



Linde Intermediate is an indirect 100% subsidiary of Linde plc and, following the completion of the business combination between Linde AG and Praxair, Inc., holds approximately 92% of the shares in Linde AG. Linde Intermediate has determined the cash compensation per Linde AG share to be EUR 188.24 and has thereby confirmed the amount of the anticipated cash compensation previously announced on 15 October 2018. The court-appointed auditor has confirmed the adequacy of the determined cash compensation.



The Executive Board of Linde AG entered into a merger agreement with Linde Intermediate pursuant to which Linde AG transfers all of its assets as a whole with all rights and obligations to Linde Intermediate by dissolution without liquidation.



Linde AG intends to convene an extraordinary shareholders' meeting for 12 December 2018 to resolve on the transfer of the shares held by the Linde AG minority shareholders to Linde Intermediate against payment of a cash compensation in the amount of EUR 188.24 per Linde AG share.



The effectiveness of the cash merger squeeze-out is still subject to the resolution by the Linde AG shareholders' meeting and the registration of the transfer resolution and the merger in the commercial registers at the seats of Linde Intermediate and Linde AG.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX