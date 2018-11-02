Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Q3 2018 earnings release date and conference call information

London, United Kingdom, November 2, 2018 - Seadrill Limited is scheduled to release its third quarter 2018 results on Tuesday November 27th, 2018.



A conference call and webcast will be held at 10:30 a.m. EST / 3:30 p.m. GMT on Tuesday November 27th, 2018.



To listen to the management presentation of the results, the following options are available:



A. Webcast

In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link. (https://services.choruscall.com/links/sdrl18112778Hq3gA8.html)



B. Conference call

Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in details by clicking this link. (http://dpregister.com/10125979)

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call on November 20th by dialling:

US dial in: +1-877-317-6714

International dial in: +1-412-317-5476The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Limited Conference call.There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from https://www.seadrill.com/ (https://www.seadrill.com/)If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on https://www.seadrill.com/ (https://www.seadrill.com/) (Investor Relations)Participant list information required: Full name & company