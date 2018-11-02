Seadrill Partners LLC: SDLP - Q3 2018 earnings release date and conference call information

London, United Kingdom, November 2, 2018 - Seadrill Partners LLC is scheduled to release its third quarter 2018 results on Tuesday November 20th, 2018.
A conference call and webcast will be held at 10:30 a.m. EST / 3:30 p.m. GMT on Tuesday November 20th, 2018.
To listen to the management presentation of the results, the following options are available:
A. Webcast
In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link. (https://services.choruscall.com/links/sdlp181120RxPehWwo.html)
B. Conference call
Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in details by clicking this link. (http://dpregister.com/10125974)
Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call on November 20th by dialling:
US dial in: +1-877-317-6714
The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Partners Conference call.
There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.
In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from http://www.seadrillpartners.com/ (http://www.seadrillpartners.com/)
If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on http://www.seadrillpartners.com/ (http://www.seadrillpartners.com/) (Investor Relations)
Participant list information required: Full name & company
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Seadrill Partners LLC via Globenewswire