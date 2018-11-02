

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported Friday that its first-half profit attributable to Owners of the Parent grew 19.8 percent to 309.31 billion yen from 254 billion yen last year. Earnings per share were 194.55 yen, up from 159.82 yen a year ago.



Profit before tax climbed 20.1 percent from last year to 450.55 billion yen.



Revenues were 7.94 trillion yen, an increase of 117.2% from last year's 3.66 trillion yen. The growth was mainly due to an increase of transactions in which identified performance obligations of the Company are transfer of goods as principal and therefore revenue is recognized in the gross amount of consideration with the application of IFRS 15.



For the year ending March 31, 2019, the company now expects attributable profit of 640 billion yen or 403.46 yen per share, up 14.3 percent from the previous year. The company previously expected attributable profit of 600 billion yen or 378.27 yen per basic share.



