02.11.2018 / 07:00 Baar, Switzerland 2 November, 2018 - CEVA Logistics and Goodpack, which operates the world's largest fleet of Intermediate Bulk Containers, have agreed to extend the long-term nature of their working relationship by entering into a strategic alliance. A key driver for the alliance is both companies' desire to provide advanced digitisation and innovative solutions for the tyre industry. As part of this new alliance, the two companies have developed TYRECUBE, an intelligent returnable container for tyres with data acquisition and track & trace capabilities. Through the introduction of TYRECUBE, CEVA Logistics and Goodpack aim to collaborate on developing strategies and services for the efficient and safe transportation and storage of tyres across Asia, North America, Europe and Australia. TYRECUBE is a patented collapsible and stackable container, providing an innovative method of moving tyres worldwide. By simplifying complicated movements characterized by short order-to-delivery cycles, the teams hope to deliver measurable value to the global tyre industry. Traditionally, the loose loading of tyres has been a very labour-intensive and manual process, with minimal automation and little visibility. TYRECUBE as transport and storage module helps avoid loose loading and provides a better protection of the tyres. TYRECUBE works for approximately 90% of all tyre types. Xavier Urbain, CEVA Logistics' CEO, says: "We believe that by working in close collaboration with Goodpack, we can develop TYRECUBE into the world's best global solution for the storage and movement of tyres. The exciting part of this alliance is the scope it has for delivering across multiple vertical markets, from aviation through to passenger cars, motorbikes, trucks, off-road vehicles and industrial and agricultural equipment. We have the opportunity to revolutionise what is a traditional process by introducing a single, common container handling unit throughout the supply chain which will significantly improve process efficiency, product protection and visibility. We are convinced that this new innovative solution will bring a lot of value to the customers." Eric Grégoire, Goodpack's CEO, says: "We are very excited to form this partnership with a market-leader like CEVA Logistics. By bringing our core competencies together, we are proposing much-needed innovation for the tyre industry, enabling us to address some of its biggest issues, such as quality, traceability, workplace hygiene and ergonomics, and all at a lower cost. Together we will modernise this industry and bring it into the digital world by leveraging, sharing and pooling our assets within this alliance." For more information, please contact: Investors: Pierre Benaich SVP Investor Relations pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0048 Media: Matthias Hochuli Group Head of Marketing and Communications matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 00 52 Pilot Marketing Cathy Howe ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk London, UK +44 20 8941 5381 About CEVA CEVA Logistics, a leading global asset-light supply chain management company, designs and implements industry leading solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Approximately 56,000 employees in more than 160 countries are dedicated to delivering effective and robust supply-chain solutions across a variety of sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services across its integrated network. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com. About Goodpack Goodpack delivers value by offering its customers efficient supply chain solutions, a global network and fleets of intelligent returnable containers. With over 4 million containers and 5000 collection points across the globe, we manage the largest fleet of returnable containers through our worldwide network. Goodpack strives to develop industry solutions that will reduce supply chain costs, inventory, waste, damages, environmental footprints and capital spend. For more information, please visit www.goodpack.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer: CEVA Logistics AG Key word(s): Enterprise End of Corporate News ---------------------------------------------------------------------------